Keep an eye on it: Eye exercises delay vision impairment

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It can be a harsh reality but as you age things change. And that includes your eyesight.

So about 17% of Americans 45 years or older have some type of vision impairment.

Something that might help is eye-yoga. It's worth a try, right?

While doing a few eye exercises won't keep you from nearsightedness or farsightedness it could delay those conditions.

Think about the fact that your eyes have muscles and if you don't work them, like any muscle, they get weak. WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego demonstrates a few eye exercises for you to do.

It's important to note that there is no medical evidence backing up eye exercises. But an article in Harvard Health Publications does say strong eye muscles can help delay those readers for some people.

