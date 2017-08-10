Keep it clean while you sleep

Side profile of a young woman sleeping on a bed (Photo: Purestock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We've heard of clean eating, now the latest thing is clean sleeping. It goes beyond turning off your phone, not watching TV in bed and getting a good solid nine hours.

It includes:

Fasting for 12 hours a day which gives your body a rest from digesting food. It turns on your fat burning mechanism.

Drinking about 68 oz of water a day.

Turning off the TV and phones 90 minutes before bed.

Massaging your feet with a thick scented cream for 5 to 10 minutes.

Meditating.

Sleeping on a copper pillowcase.

Copper pillowcases range around $60 -- not cheap but not terribly expensive. They are made with finely spun copper and said to improve the look of your skin in just four weeks because of the copper oxide that's in them. You may remember that copper was a hot ingredient in the late 90's early 2000's in a lot of skin care.

All of these things are said to help you reach a deeper form a sleep, which in turn cuts down on disease like high blood pressure, diabetes -- and even helps you live longer.

