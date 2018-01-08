Keeping the pounds off by counting calories

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - About 75 percent of Americans make a New Year's resolution to lose weight -- and losing weight includes watching what you eat.

Here’s a reminder of why calories matter.

No matter what diet you chose to follow for your weight loss goals, it's going to require some type of reduction in the calories you take in.

You will need to take in 500 calories less a day to lose a pound a week because 3500 calories equal one pound of fat loss.

Every wonder what 200 calories looks like?

Most of the time you can eat more of a healthier food for less calories than non-healthy food.

Wouldn't it be great if someone made it easy to look at foods and know how many calories something is?

There's a new app that can do that for you! It’s called Calorific. It was developed by two guys in London and uses a variety of sources for calorie information like the nutrition labels and Google nutrition searches -- and gives you an idea of how 200 calories can vary among food.

You can download the free version, or for $2.99 you can unlock all of the photos. Check it out by clicking here.

