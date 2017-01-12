Locally produced Rocketoons address tough topics with kids

(Photo: Lego, Valerie)

MUSKEGON. MICH. - Do you remember the School House Rock cartoons? Many of us still remember how a bill becomes a law thanks to them.

Now a similar cartoonversation is hitting a new generations of kids on the lakeshore with Rocketoons.

They are locally produced cartoon-based conversation kits that help teachers and counselors talk with students about difficult topics like, alcohol and drugs, suicide, healthy lifestyle and cyber bullying.

The creator of the Rocketoons Tim Wheeler with Wheeler Creative Studios talks with Health Reporter Valerie Lego about how he’s partnered with Hackley Community Care and Mercy Health to bring these cartoonversations to lake shore schools.

If you'd like to learn more about Rocketoons you can attend a free open house on Saturday, January 14th at 2 p. m. at the Howmet Playhouse in Whitehall.

