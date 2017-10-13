Mammograms are saving lives

Breast cancer awareness (Photo: LenaSkor)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There is come encouraging news when it comes to breast cancer.

The latest numbers from the American Cancer Society show the number of deaths from breast cancer are down 39% between over the last 25 years.

Dr. Judy Smith Chief of Spectrum Health's Cancer Center, talks with Health Reporter Valerie Lego about the decline in breast cancer deaths and the advances in technology and treatments that have helped in the decline.

