Money doesn't always buy happiness

woman throwing money in the air (Photo: Uelder-ferreira)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There is a lot of conflicting research about the relationship between money and happiness.

It depends on whether you are talking about day to day happiness, or happy with your life happiness.

Here are the key things most studies agree on:

You'll get more contentment spending money on experiences like vacations than material things.

Spending on others actually generates more happiness than splurging on yourself.

Don't make money the focus of your life. Making more might have benefits, but obsessing over it stops your from enjoying simple joys and experiences that will bring you a lifetime of happiness.

Bottom line, researchers say having money can make things like a leaky roof not as big of a deal -- but in the end, it doesn't replace the happiness you get out of relationships, giving back to your community or traveling.

