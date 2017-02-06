MSU professor heads to Vatican to discuss organ trafficking

MSU researcher Monir Moniruzzaman visits a slum of Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2013. (Photo: Kurt Stepnitz)

LANSING, MICH. - It can be one of the longest waits of your life when you have a loved one in need of an organ donation.

According to organdonor.gov, 120,000 people are on the organ donation waiting list and every 10 minutes, another person is added.

Some families get so desperate they turn to the black market find a match for their love one.

Michigan State University assistant professor Monir Moniruzzaman, in MSU's Department of Anthropology, has been researching human organ trafficking and will present his findings at the Vatican on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Science during the Summit on Organ Trafficking and Transplant Tourism.

In his research on organ trafficking, Monir Moniruzzaman took this photo in 2005 of a woman's scar after selling her kidney. (Photo: Courtesy)

He found that the going rate for a kidney in Bangladesh is $1,500 and a living can go for as high as $4,000.

And what's worse many of those selling their organs are poor and never receive the amount they were promise.

