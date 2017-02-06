New X-ray technology provides a more pain-free experience

The Siemens Multitom Rax X-ray machine. (Photo: Siemens Healthcare)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Getting an X-ray can sometimes be uncomfortable -- even painful -- for patients, but Spectrum Health is hoping their new technology will change that.

The Siemens Multitom Rax moves around patients, even those in wheelchairs. The device is equipped to allow patients to remain seated and adjusts to their needs.

WZZM 13 health reporter Valerie Lego stops by Spectrum Health for a first-hand look at this new technology. Watch the video above.

