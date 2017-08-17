No pain no eyesight

Photo Credit: Juergen Faelchle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We're just 4 days away from the eclipse and as the excitement builds WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego wants to remind you once again not to stare at it without proper glasses.

She visits Dr. Joey Gindzin a retinal specialist with Grand Rapids Ophthalmology to show you how you can physically damage your eyes and you won't even feel it.

