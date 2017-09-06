PAWS to help the pets in need

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are so many affected by the hurricane in Texas, including pets and shelter animals. One West Michigan organization is doing what they can to help.

Paws With A Cause is collecting donations for pets at over 30 businesses around West Michigan--everything from toys, to dog beds and dog food.

They kicked off their campaign at Peppino's South on Wednesday, and they're asking for your help.

PAWS will be collecting items through Wednesday, Sept. 13, then they'll drive your donations to Texas.

