PFAS affect on your health

ROCKFORD, MICH. - There are two main facts when it comes to fluorinated per/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

#1 PFAS do not break down even when exposed to air, water or sunlight. As a result people can be exposed to them decades later.

#2 Researchers still don't know what the possible health effects could be when people are exposed to PFAS.

However, there are some studies that have shown people exposed could develop: *decreases in fertility *increased cholesterol *increased cancer risk - specifically kidney and testicular *as well as immune system problems In addition, studies have found that pregnant women exposed to PFAS could have children with growth problems, learning and behavior issues. As of August of 2016 The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says there is not enough information to evaluate the health effects of exposures to mixtures of PFAS.

Further studies are needed to understand whether the same effects are caused by the same mechanism of action.

Here is a link to an the most extensive study available on PFAS and their possible affects on human health.

If you and your family are being tested for PFAS you can get your questions answered through the Kent County Health Department.

