Rainy days are a pain, literally

Sadness Coffee Mug with crying face cartoon inside the room, Blurred light and rain drop as outside view through glass window, Feeling blue or bad on rainy day concept (Photo: BlackSalmon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you think rainy weather is a pain in the neck, you’re right. Researchers have finally pinpointed why you feel achy when it rains.

According to research out of Liverpool, the fluid in our joints fluctuates in response to atmospheric pressure. For those with arthritis that additional pressure can cause pain.

Scars can be achy as well because the drop in pressure causes tissue in your body to expand and contract. Normally your skin has elasticity, so you don’t feel it. But scar tissue doesn't have the same elasticity, so it gets a little achy when it tries to stretch.

And maybe the side effect of rainy weather, it can make you gain weight.

Researchers at Aberdeen University say it's because of low Vitamin D levels that affect the level of Leptin in your body. That's the hormone that makes you feel full. It's just one of the reasons why you feel like eating all the time.

There's a new App tracking chronic pain called Cloudy with a Chance of Pain. There's still room in their worldwide study if you'd like to join.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV