Raw water: The latest drinking trend

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We've seen the sparkling water trend, the fruit water trend -- and now raw water, which looks like tap water but it's not.

So, what is it? It is unfiltered, untreated water from natural sources -- like springs.

An Oregon company called Live Water is selling a 2.5-gallon jug of raw water for $36.99 and it’s flying off the shelves.

It's appealing to the growing movement of those who want to know where their food comes from.

Raw water doesn't pass through federal or municipal treatment plants and doesn't contain any additives. Many believe treating water takes out the essential minerals we need.

Companies like Live Water use a process called reverse osmosis to treat the water naturally in an effort to remove anything harmful.

There are some fresh springs in West Michigan -- Spring Grove Park in Grandville and Wasabis Lake Spring in Greenville, to name a few.

But remember, it's not recommended that you ever drink directly from a spring -- it could make you very sick.

