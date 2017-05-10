Report: Grand Rapids in top 25 cities to practice medicine

Medical team standing outside hospital - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to the best places to practice medicine in the United States, Grand Rapids is a big draw.

Medscape, a global medical news organization, just released it's 2017 report listing the top 25 cities for doctors to practice.

Grand Rapids was ranked number 11 on the list. Minneapolis was at the top.

According to a press release, Medscape's rankings were determined using a thorough methodology based on various state-based measures that assess factors known to cause burnout among MDs, including rates of malpractice filings and medical board actions, income levels, patient volume and physician density.

Top 25 Best Cities:

Minneapolis, Minn. Madison, Wis. Sioux Falls, S.D. Des Moines, Iowa Burlington, Vt. Manchester, N.H. Boston, Mass. Fargo, N.D. Portland, Maine Overland Park, Kan. Grand Rapids, Mich. Honolulu, Hawaii Salt Lake City, Utah Seattle, Wash. Stamford, Conn. Pittsburgh, Pa. Chicago, Ill. Boise, Idaho Omaha, Neb. Providence, R.I. Princeton, N.J. Columbia, Md. Virginia Beach, Va. Colorado Springs, Colo. Cheyenne, Wyo.

The worst city on the list was New Orleans. Medscape also says it has the least healthy population.

