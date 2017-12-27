Resolution reset: How to make a resolutions you'll keep

New year 2017 change to 2018 concept, Hand flip wood cube (Photo: marchmeena29)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are just four days left in 2017 many of us are already looking ahead and making some New Year's Resolutions -- and many of them revolve around health and fitness.

Not every New Year's resolution fails -- but quite a few people don't uphold their resolutions like they'd like. Health reporter Val Lego is here to share a trick to being successful.

Here's how the most popular ones have been revamped:

"I'm going to be healthier" to "I'm going to make an appointment with my doctor"

Sometimes all you need is a first step which could lead to a whole change in your attitude towards being healthy.

"I'm going to eat healthier" to "I'm going to have at least two pieces of fruit a day and a salad with dinner"

Another easy step towards changing your diet and your taste buds that isn't so overwhelming.

"I'm going to work out every day" to "I'm going to exercise 2 to 3 days a week"

Working in exercise 2 to 3 days a week means you can move things around if work or family obligations pop up.

"I'm going to lose 20 pounds" to "I'm going to focus on what I can control not the numbers on the scale"

If you just pick one or two resolutions of they seem easier to achieve.

Before you know it, you might get the motivation you need to push yourself a little harder making 2018 one of your healthiest years yet!

