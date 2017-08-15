Say Buh-bye to these health trends!

Color scale with arrow and emotions (Photo: EgudinKa)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every year there are hot new health trends and every year some health trends become not so hot.

Here’s what you can cross of your list.

Hot fitness - Many have found, the trend does more harm than good, raising the body temperature and causing overheating.

Frozen Yogurt - Even with the probiotics in it the frozen kind isn't as healthy as just regular yogurt, especially if you start adding toppings.

Soy Milk - There's the concern over consuming GMOs that can be found in them and phytoestrogen that can cause problems for women with estrogen dependent breast cancer.

Here is one big trend for stress relief that many are loving right now.

SLIME!

Touching it is supposed to be incredibly relaxing and a good stress reliever. Those who have their finger on the pulse of everything that's trendy when it comes to health says Slime is not going away any time soon. And they might be right. There are nearly 3 Million Posts under the #slime on Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV