Skip the cereal and pass the guacamole: Picking out your baby's first foods

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Whether it's your first baby or even your second, there is the moment when you have to decide when is it time to switch from breast milk or formula to more solid foods. But, what kinds of food does that include?

Health reporter Valerie Lego is joined by Amanda Holbert and Heather Dexter from Renew Mama Studio to talk about an upcoming seminar: Baby's First Foods.

According to Holbert and Dexter, some parents take a more traditional route with cereal and pureed vegetables -- but did you know guacamole was just as good?

If you’re interested in attending the food class it’s Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the cost is $20. Renew Mama is on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township.

You can find out more about it and register on their website renewmamastudio.com.

