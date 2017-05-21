Still have last year's sunscreen? Toss it out!

Summer Skincare. Man Applying Sunscreen Protection Body Lotion (Photo: puhhha)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Summer is all about fun in the sun! But you also need to make sure you protect yourself from its harmful rays.

Let's start out with the base tan theory. Does it give you protection? Yes. But only to the level of an SPF 4, which gives you protection for about 45 minutes.

Still have last year's bottle of sunscreen? Toss it out!

It does not have the same sun protection as it did when you bought it. The chemicals that give you protection breakdown over time, so you're not getting what's listed here on the bottle.

Next, lather it on. You need a teaspoon for your face and a shot glass worth for your body. So you can see how you would go through a whole bottle if you're out all day. Sprays work just as good as lotions. Just make sure you’re applying them every two hours.

When it comes to higher SPF’s, the big question is do you really get more protection from a 50? The answer is YES! -- if you apply it correctly. Every two hours if you are going to be out in the sun all day. If you don't, then your SPF 50 is really only going to give you the protection of an SPF 20 which only gives you about an hour of sun protections and why some people don't think there's much merit to the higher SPF's.

When you purchase your sunscreen, look for one that protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

