Take a nap! Lack of sleep can make you look old, gain weight

Reflection in the mirror. (Photo: robertprzybysz)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's the holiday season and while this can be an exciting time -- it can also be a time where you are trying to squeeze so much in that you don't get enough rest!

Here’s why the saying, "I'll sleep when I'm dead," is not a good mantra to live by.

Lack of sleep decreases your immune system, making it easier for you to get sick. It can also lead to serious health problems like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Being overly tired can also can cause depression, make you look old with under eye circles, puffy skin and wrinkles, make you forgetful -- and make you gain weight!

This fun little game will test your alertness. It gauges your reaction time and then calculates just how alert you are, from a professional athlete to someone who is tipsy. It's also important to note that driving while you're sleepy can be just as dangerous as driving while you're drunk.

So, just remember, if you feel like you need a nap this holiday season -- don’t be afraid to take one!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV