Talking to yourself? It's a good thing!

Pop art style comic book panel with girl talking nonsense small talk chatter in speech bubble vector poster design illustration (Photo: drante, drante)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We've all done it and some of us do it more than others. Talk to ourselves!

Now, you don't have to feel self-conscious about it. New research shows there are benefits to talking to yourself.

Talking out loud is just an extension of silent talking.

Researchers at Bangor University asked participants to perform tasks by first silently reading their instructions and then reading them out loud.

They found concentration and performance were improved when the instructions were read out loud.

Here are some ways to benefit from talking to yourself:

Give yourself a shout out! Compliment yourself on something you did.

Boost your memory. Saying a location out loud when you put down your keys like on the counter will help you remember where you put them.

Shake off stress by talking yourself through the situation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV