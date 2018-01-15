Tap away the blues

Sad guy at window

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're feeling blue on this Monday morning there's a good reason for it. It's Blue Monday. It falls on the third Monday of January and is considered the most depressing day of the year. It's calculated based on bad weather holiday debt and failing New Year's resolutions.

A new survey by Account Temps found that 26% of Americans say January is the least happy month at work with today of course being the most depressing of all days.

Here are some ways you can make your Monday less blue:

1. Don't complain at work

2. Ban social media for the day

3. Do a random act of kindness for someone.

4. Move to get those endorphins up.

You can do this one at work right under your desk. Quickly tap your toes you should do this for about 30 seconds to get the endorphin release.

And when you're done, sit back and enjoy some Lavender tea. The scent and the antioxidants in lavender work on your endocrine system to help lower levels of stress hormones in your body.

Happy Blue Monday!

