That cough might not be asthma: Third of adults misdiagnosed

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here's something a little startling: if you were diagnosed with asthma as an adult, it's possible you don't really have it.

A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that five years after being diagnosed, one-third of the adults in the study no longer had it. Many had been misdiagnosed.

After reading this study I wanted to know two things: How does this change how doctors should be diagnosing asthma in adults and what you should be asking your doctor if they think you may have asthma.

I stopped the office of asthma specialist Dr. Nicholas Hartog with Spectrum Health Medical Group for the answers.

Hartog: "The biggest take away for patients is I think there's a lot of asthma diagnosis who I think can get away with just medication or no medication because this diagnosis does not currently fit them, so I think there's a lot of people who are well controlled with an asthma diagnosis that could probably get that diagnosis removed.”

Hartog gives advice for patients whose doctor may tell them they have asthma.

“One of the big things is to have actual breathing tests at the time of diagnosis and that helps us give data and objective measures to say is this asthma or not," he said. "A significant amount of the patients in this study were diagnosed based on the history which is OK in some cases but it's always good to be able to take a look back and say can we get some evidence now is this still the right thing we need to do.”

Visit the full study as it appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

