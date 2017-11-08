WZZM
Close

The lighter side of pumpkin spice latte's

Valerie Lego, WZZM 11:03 AM. EST November 08, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's November-- the leaves are finally falling, and it's probably putting you in the mood for a pumpkin spice latte. Many of them can top 500 plus calories but Health Reporter Valerie Lego gets a recipe form Registered Dietician Grace DeRocha from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan you can make at home that's tasty without all the calories.

 Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk or milk of choice
  • 6 tbsp. pumpkin puree
  • 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • ½-1 tsp. of vanilla extract
  • ½-1 tsp. of almond extract
  • 1-2 tbsp. of honey or maple syrup (or 2-3 drops of liquid stevia)
  • 16 oz. of coffee or (2-4 shots of espresso)
  • Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients together thoroughly, other than coffee and garnish.
  2. Pour two 8 ounce cups of coffee.
  3. Pour pumpkin pie mixture evenly split between the two cups of coffee. Mix thoroughly. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, or serve with a cinnamon stick to stir. Enjoy!

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.


 

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories