The lighter side of pumpkin spice latte's

ice honey pumpkin spice latte with whipped cream (Photo: nata_vkusidey)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's November-- the leaves are finally falling, and it's probably putting you in the mood for a pumpkin spice latte. Many of them can top 500 plus calories but Health Reporter Valerie Lego gets a recipe form Registered Dietician Grace DeRocha from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan you can make at home that's tasty without all the calories.

Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk or milk of choice

6 tbsp. pumpkin puree

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

½-1 tsp. of vanilla extract

½-1 tsp. of almond extract

1-2 tbsp. of honey or maple syrup (or 2-3 drops of liquid stevia)

16 oz. of coffee or (2-4 shots of espresso)

Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly, other than coffee and garnish. Pour two 8 ounce cups of coffee. Pour pumpkin pie mixture evenly split between the two cups of coffee. Mix thoroughly. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, or serve with a cinnamon stick to stir. Enjoy!

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.





