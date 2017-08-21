This new health trend is sobering

business men happy embracing (Photo: Erstudiostok)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to health trends we've seen low-carb, low-fat, high protein, no sugar and now -- sobriety.

There is a big sobriety movement, especially among millennials -- and it has nothing to do with recovering from alcoholism.

They are meeting up for sober dance parties, mindfulness meditation events after work and juice crawls on the weekend.

Health trend watchers say it's because millennials are looking for deeper, more meaningful connections with people and they don't think that can happen when alcohol is involved.

To accommodate this growing trend, more and more restaurants and even breweries, are offering non-alcoholic or very low alcoholic brews. There's even a "no beer for a year" movement that's been started called One Year No Beer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV