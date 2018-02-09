Throw your hands up and commit to the fall

Woman slipped on a snow and ice (Photo: PeterTG)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With all the snow and cold temperatures comes ice -- and it can be slippery. And while it can be funny, it can also be very dangerous.

There are nearly 800,000 injuries every year from people falling on the ice and some of those are quite serious. Ranging from bruises, sprained ankles and broken wrists to traumatic brain injury for those who take a big hit.

There is a correct way to fall so as not to get quite as injured.

If you feel like you can't regain your balance the best thing is to commit to the fall.

Throw your hands up so you won’t be tempted to use them to brace yourself and break your wrist. Bend your knees so you are closer to the ground and don’t have as far to fall. Fall on your side or if possible your butt because it has the most cushion. Tuck your head to protect it from hitting the ice or ground. This also helps to hide any embarrassment you might feel if someone happens to see you fall.

If you do a lot of walking or running in the winter you may want to invest in a pair of Yak Tracks. They grip the ice making it as easy to walk across as dry pavement.

Just six more weeks of winter, we got this!

