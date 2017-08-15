Tic Toc: Fasting helps lose those last few pounds

lunch time (Photo: bopav)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking for a way to drop those last few pounds, you might want to try a new trend called Intermittent Fasting.

Our bodies are built survive without food for a few days. But that said, Intermittent Fasting doesn't necessarily mean going a whole day without food.

Here’s a look at some of the scientific research behind why it's healthy for you from the National Institutes of Health.

It can help you:

Lose weight

Fight inflammation

Reduce your risk of cancer

Improve brain health

Extend your life

It also promotes fat loss and muscle gain because your growth hormone skyrockets. It lowers your insulin levels, which helps you burn stored body fat. It helps repair your cells by getting rid of build up inside the cells. And it activates the genes related to longevity and protection against disease.

There are different ways to do it.

You can fast for 24 hours once a week. For example, not eating from dinner one day to dinner the next.

You can also start out with a 12 hour fast and build up to 16 then 18 then 24 if you want. Otherwise you will still get health benefits of fasting if you do 12 to 16 hours. So, here’s how that would work.

You want to fast mostly while you're asleep. So, if you normally eat breakfast around 7 am, then you need to stop eating by 7 pm. If you want to expand your fast to 14 hours, then move the clock back two hours and stop eating by 5 pm. If you want to go further to 16 hours, then stop eating at 3 pm.

You can still drink coffee, tea and water during the fasting times. You should consult your doctor first before trying this, especially if you have any health issues.

