Time to feed your baby | How infant trackers are changing parenting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They've become a bit of a health craze, fitness trackers that claim to do everything from track your steps to tell you how well you slept last night -- and even remind you to get up and walk if you've been sitting for too long.

Now, they can even tell you when your baby is hungry! Infant wearables are becoming a hot new trend in parenting.

A new one by Mimo allows you to monitor your baby from miles away. Through your smart phone or tablet, you can keep track of your baby's body position, temperature, sleeping and get notified when it's time for their next feeding.

It’s important to note the FDA has not approved any type of infant wearable to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Also, a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found there are no added benefits to using the infant wearables -- in fact, they may even stress parents out more.

But on a positive note, you can keep track of all your baby's data and share it with your pediatrician so when they ask you how long they've been having an issue you can just pull up the data.

