Tips to cut the cost of health care

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Even saying the words health care brings images of dollars bills -- but, there a few ways to cut the costs.

David Quinn with Priority Health has the answers that can save you cash.

His first recommendation, schedule a yearly medication review with your doctor or pharmacist. "They'll go through all your medications and see which ones you might need which ones you don't and explain it," he said. "Maybe there's a lower cost alternative like a generic that's available."

Next, enroll in a Health Savings Account or HSA. "The beauty of the HSA is all that money that is in there is tax free in, tax free growth and tax free out," said Quinn.

HSA's can also pay for everything from medications and dental, to ambulance transport, vaccines, pregnancy tests, prescription sunglasses, physical therapy, service animals and more.

“What you don't use, you get to keep," continued Quinn. "It makes you a smart consumer of health care."

Finally, shop around for the best price when it comes to prescriptions. "Birth control, antibiotics -- often times those are free or they are only a $4 charge," he said.

Later this summer, Priority Health is rolling out a Pharmacy Cost Estimator for its customers that will help them compare drug prices online. “It will actually show you the price of your drug, your benefits or discount applied and your net cost -- and that is by location," Quinn explained. "So you could have a Meijer north of town and a Meijer south of town and actually see the different pricing."

If you don't have Priority Health you can still shop for the best price with Michigandrugprices.com. It won't calculate what's left on your deductible, but it will give you price ranges.

Of course the best way to fight higher medical costs? Get healthy.

Losing even 10 pounds can often be enough to get off costly medications which can save you thousands of dollars a year.

