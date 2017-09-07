Tired? It's probably 2 p.m.

Cartoon illustration of Human Internal Brain Anatomy (Photo: Tigatelu)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Whether you are an early bird or a night owl there's one thing you have in common: the mid-day slump.

And there’s new research into why that happens right around 2 p.m.

That's in part due to our internal 24-hour clock that regulates hormones in your brain including the ones that make you feel tired or awake.

Your brain expects rewards at certain points during the day and for most, the strongest time is 2 p.m.

This goes back to our caveman roots when we would hunt during the day. Our primitive brain is wired to expect food or reward during daylight hours.

A study out of Australia proved this by asking a group of men to play video games during the day and mapped their brain activity. The time they expected to get a reward? 2:00 p.m.

Researchers say this new information could quite possibly influence everything from what time of day you should eat to lose weight to when you should work out. The research found this could even help in pinpointing when cancer patients should receive their treatment to maximize the results.

Who knew that 2:00 p.m. slump could be so key to our daily lives.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV