Health wrap: Mushroom cure, stomach virus on the rise and 'the talk'

Could the cure for cancer be in a Michigan forest? (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Flu or not?

It is the cold and flu season and time for a reminder that the flu is not the same as what many call the stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis.

Ottawa County is experiencing a rise in cases in both schools and nursing homes. Kent and Muskegon Counties say they aren't seeing an increase at this time.

There are two common viral gastroenteritis strains that cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever, chills and overall achiness.

They are the rotavirus which commonly infects infants and children and peaks from December to June.

And the norovirus which can affect anyone and peaks between November and April.

Both viruses can be contracted from not washing hands and contaminated food or water and highly contagious.

Possible cure for cancer found in Michigan forest? Maybe one day

Someday, the cure for cancer may be as easy as eating a mushroom.

Well, not really, but researchers at the Michigan State University have found two species of poisonous mushrooms have the ability to target human cells.

One of the mushrooms the team will focus on is the Destroying Angel which is native to Michigan and grows just north of Lansing.

Researchers believe they can use the laser-like characteristics for drugs that target invasive tumors and viruses like tuberculosis, drug-resistant staphylococcus and cancer.

Of course, more research needs to be done but they are hopeful to have more progress in the next few years.

Let's talk about sex... Alright parents, let's face it. It's tough to gather the courage to talk to our kids about sex. So to help you out, you can attend a sex talk that will help you discuss love, sex and relationships. The Pregnancy Resource Center of Grand Rapids has created a new video series and study guide to encourage parents to have healthy conversations with their kids about love, sex and relationships The six-part series uses short films, brutally honest parent and teen testimonials and expert panel interviews. The Whole Sex Talk will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, at Compass College of Cinematic Arts Theater in Grand Rapids from 6:30-8 p.m. You can attend a screening and ask questions.

Or you can get The Whole Sex Talk® DVD set, study guides, and streaming videos are available at www.thewholesextalk.com.

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/180378781

(© 2017 WZZM)