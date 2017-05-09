Toss your old suncreen, running shoes and tooth brushes

Dutch woman throwing plastic garbage in thrash bin (Photo: Ben-Schonewille, C:Ben Schonewille)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to getting healthy, it's not just about what you eat or how much you exercise -- it's also about getting rid of some of the things in your life that you shouldn't have around anymore.

Here are a few things to toss out:

Old running shoes. Most active runners know they should be replacing them every three months. But even those of us who are a little less active should toss them every six months. Continuing to wear worn shoes will put you at risk for knee injuries foot pain and more.

Your tooth brush. If it's frayed or older than two months or you've been sick -- toss it! Worn out brushes don't clean your teeth completely.

Leftovers in the fridge. Older than three days? Toss them. Bacteria can grow inside the container even in the fridge in less than a week making you sick.

Mascara. If it's been open longer than two months -- toss it! Every time you use it, you are contaminating the brush with bacteria then putting into this moist environment to grow.

Last year's sunscreen. It's not going to give you the same protection as when you bought it new because the chemicals that a block the sun break down over time.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV