Want a good calorie burn? Start you day off with breakfast!

Healthy breakfast at home (Photo: demaerre, Hasselblad H5D)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you skipped breakfast today, you're not alone. Fifty-three percent of Americans don’t start their day with a full stomach.

But skipping breakfast makes you more likely to have a heart attack! Passing on breakfast can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure and high cholesterol which are risk factors for heart attacks.

Eating breakfast helps you remember things better and have more concentration. Your brain needs glucose to run and if you don’t have enough of it you’re not as alert and can become forgetful.

When you eat breakfast, make sure it has some protein like eggs. Protein makes you feel fuller longer because it takes your body longer to digest.

And while breakfast doesn’t speed up your metabolism, it does help you burn more calories throughout the day giving you the energy you need to get the day started off right.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV