Want to stop the signs of aging? Eat your seeds

sliced watermelon and seed isolated on white background (Photo: praisaeng)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Watermelon seeds are quickly becoming the new super food.

They are full of nutrients and they being credited with everything from preventing acne and improving skin to keeping your hair shiny and reversing the signs of aging.

To get the most of the seeds you don't eat them right from the fruit. Instead, you eat them sprouted, shelled and dried.

A serving is one ounce or about an 1/8 of a cup and has 10 grams of protein. They also have B vitamins and healthy fats.

They taste similar to sunflower seeds but they have more protein. Sunflower seeds have 164 calories 14 grams of fat and 5.8 grams of protein. Watermelon seeds have 160 calories 11 grams of fat and 10 grams of protein.

You can find them online or in the Grand Rapids area at Mediterranean Island Foods market at 43rd and Kalamazoo.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV