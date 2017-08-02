Unwashed coffee cup - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It is safe to say that we can't live without out our coffee -- and whether you drink it straight, flavored or double bagged, there is one thing everyone needs to remember to do. Wash your cup!

Microbiologists at the University of Arizona found that even coffee that is only 45 minutes old can start to grow mold on it! The researchers also found 20 percent of office coffee mugs carry fecal bacteria or poop and 90 percent carry other kinds of germs. Cold and flu germs can live as long as three days.

So, if you've left that cup over the weekend, you can be sure it's got all kinds of things growing in it.

But don't wash it with that communal sponge in the office sink! That sponge has 400 percent more germs than a toilet seat.

The moral of the story? Bring that cup home every night and wash it. That way, you'll be able to cut down on germs and enjoy a fresh cup of Joe in the morning!

