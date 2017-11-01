Where the sugar hides in your healthy, on-the-go snacks

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When you're too busy for a real meal, racing to grab something healthy but fast -- be sure to check where the hidden sugar might thwart your efforts.

WZZM Health Reporter Valerie Lego stops by Robinette’s with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michignan Registered Dietician Grace DeRocha for an easy green smoothie and a recipe for chocolate peanut butter bites you can take on the go that cuts down on the sugar in your diet.

No Bake Dark Chocolate Quinoa Bites

Ingredients

⅓ cup quinoa, rinsed in cold water

⅔ cup water

16 whole (pitted) dates

½ cup raw skin-on almonds

⅓ cup smooth almond butter or favorite nut butter

⅓ cup dark chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Bring the quinoa and water to a boil. Cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, until the water is absorbed. Process the ½ cup of almonds in a food processor until finely chopped. Add the dates to the food processor. Pulse until they are also finely chopped and the mixture starts to ball together. Add the hot cooked quinoa, salt, almond butter, and the chocolate chips. Pulse until the mixture balls up around the blade and the chocolate has melted. Use a cookie scoop or spoon to scoop out the dough and roll into 1-inch balls. Refrigerate the footballs for about 1 hour, until firm. Serve as a healthy dessert and enjoy!

The Ultimate Green Smoothie

Ingredients

2 cups spinach or kale

2 cups water or coconut water or milk substitute of choice

1 cup mango

1 cup pineapple

1 banana, very ripe

Note: Use at least one frozen fruit to chill your smoothie.

Instructions

Blend leafy greens and liquid until there are no more leafy chunks. Add mango, pineapple and banana and blend again until smooth. Pour into favorite cup and enjoy!

Note: Once blended, it will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2 days.

Plain Greek Yogurt with Fresh Fruit

Ingredients

6 ounces of plain Greek yogurt

1 apple, cored and chopped – you can use any seasonal fruit of your choice

1-2 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional)

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together. Enjoy!

