GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here's a look at some rather uncommon risks for skin cancer.

White wine. Researchers found it was associated with a 13 percent increased risk of melanoma for every glass of white wine you had a day.

They say it's because it has higher levels of the DNA damaging enzyme acetaldehyde than red wine. Red wine also has plenty of antioxidants which help protect against damaging cells.

Citrus juice. Consuming a cup grapefruit or orange juice more than 1.6 times a day -- and let's face it, who drinks just a cup of juice? It's usually more -- that can up your risk by 36 percent.

Researchers think it's because these fruits are rich in compounds that make the skin more photosensitive.

And the HPV virus. A study in the British Medical Journal found a connection between certain strains of HPV and non-melanoma skin cancers.

There are about 100 different types of HPV and researchers say the more strains a person has the more likely they were to develop non-melanoma skin cancers during their lifetime.

