Your hands give clues to your health

Several people holding their hands in the air (Photo: Thomas Northcut, (c) Thomas Northcut)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Did you know your hands can give you clues to your health?

If you feel a tingling in the base area near the thumb that radiates out to the thumb and index finger you may have Carpal tunnel syndrome.

Tingling in your pinky or pinky and index finger can be a sign spine damage from too much pressure on nerves in the spine. This is often caused by long periods of sitting.

Finally, if you feel tingling in your fingers on your left side it could be that you're lacking in the B Vitamins like B1, B6 and B12 and Vitamin E.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV