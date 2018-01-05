WZZM
Your mother was right! You should sit up straight

Sitting up straight improves your mood

Valerie Lego, WZZM 7:20 AM. EST January 05, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's easy to feel a little down when you have to head back to work after a fun holiday break -- but there is something you can do to improve your mood... sit up straight!

Research backs up good posture for a good mood!

A study out of New Zealand found that participants who sat up straight had an increased heart rate which boosted endorphins, making them more alert -- and as a result, feel better about themselves.

The study found that participants who used good posture reduced fatigue and increased enthusiasm. They had more energy and a less negative mood and were less self-focused which helped ease their depression.

The study found that using good posture also worked for those who didn't suffer from depression.

