Your multi-tasking is making your crave donuts!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We all do it some of us better than others, multi-tasking. And it can be exhausting.

When you multi-task daily you can develop a shorter attention span and begin to self-interrupt. A habit that can inhibit your ability to concentrate on anything for a long period of time.

It’s also very taxing on your brain. Multi-tasking uses up oxygenated glucose in the brain which makes it difficult to concentrate and makes you crave caffeine and sugar.

And here’s another interesting fact, women multi-task better than men.

A study out of the University of Pennsylvania found that men don't have the ability to multi-task. Researchers used brain imaging on men and women while they performed tasks.

It was scientifically proven that women can use both sides of their brains while performing a task and men don't which can lead to one track thinking.

Here's a way to break your multi-tasking habit. Set aside dedicated chunks of time for each task. Do one task for 20 minutes then get up and walk around for about 15 minutes, come back and focus on your next task. You’ll may find you actually get more done!



