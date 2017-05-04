Your second job might give you a heart attack

Mixed Race businessman holding money (Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While a second job in the short term can definitely give you a little financial freedom and ease your worries it might not be worth the health risks.

Here's a look at just a few of the ways it impacts your health:

It can increase your risk of depression. Research shows working 11 hours or more a day increases your risk. In part because you're not getting enough me time.

Increased risk of dementia. A 2009 study found working long hours has a negative effect on the brain because you’re not giving it enough time to recover from your work day.

Increased risk of heart attack. Researchers found working 10 or more hours a day can increase your risk of cardiovascular issues by 60 percent.

Eye strain. Whether it's long hours in front of the computer or spending a log time driving. Eye strain can cause dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision.

