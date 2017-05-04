Your second job might give you a heart attack

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While a second job in the short term can definitely give you a little financial freedom and ease your worries it might not be worth the health risks.
Here's a look at just a few of the ways it impacts your health:
It can increase your risk of depression. Research shows working 11 hours or more a day increases your risk. In part because you're not getting enough me time.
Increased risk of dementia. A 2009 study found working long hours has a negative effect on the brain because you’re not giving it enough time to recover from your work day.
Increased risk of heart attack. Researchers found working 10 or more hours a day can increase your risk of cardiovascular issues by 60 percent.
Eye strain. Whether it's long hours in front of the computer or spending a log time driving. Eye strain can cause dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs