Killin' it with Katie and Kam: YMCA BodyPump

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Killin' it with Katie and Kam" is a new segment where two of WZZM 13's employees will look at different ways to stay healthy.

Producer Katie Sakala and Reporter Kamady Rudd will look into factors beyond how to stay motivated, such as money, how many times per week you should follow the routine and more.

This week's segment featured the YMCA's class BodyPump.

"BodyPump is a class really anyone can do," said Senior Health and Wellness Director, Teri Burgess-Brown.

"You can pick your own weight, so you can even just do it with the bar. What's really nice about BodyPump too and all of our classes is if you're new and you're coming in and just want to stay a few minutes, that's fine," said Burgess-Brown. "Just come and stay a little bit, next time stay a little bit longer and eventually you're doing the whole class."

The YMCA is waiving membership fees from now until Jan. 31, and as always, all group classes are included in your membership.

