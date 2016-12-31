Drug-free therapy changing patient lives

Woman in hospital gown sitting in doctor's office. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Much like genetic testing for other diseases, doctors are now utilizing it to test your risks for a heart attack.

Epigenetic testing is now being used to detect heart attacks and even dementia before they happen.

At 45, Kameron Allen is taking control of her health.

"I take yoga, I try to run, I watch what I eat," she said.

Recently her father, in his 70s, started showing early signs of dementia. That got her thinking, "I didn't want to hear it, but then I want to know what that really means for you? Yeah for our family, exactly."

She decided to get special genetic testing.

Through simple blood work, doctors can use DNA to pinpoint Kameron's risk for Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Each one of us has this gene, but each one of us has a different make up of this gene.

Through imaging, doctors can examine how you metabolize cholesterol. People in two of four categories have higher risk for stroke or heart disease. Inflammation in the lining of your blood vessel walls can determine your exposure to other diseases, too, from cholesterol and diabetes, to blood pressure and thyroid problems.

Armed with family history plus this genetic testing, Kameron can adjust her lifestyle to maintain her health and her daughters.

"If this is going to happen in my time, I want to enjoy what I have now and plan ahead for that," she said.

Epigenetic tests are covered by most insurance and cost about $70.

