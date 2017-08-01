Simple changes to begin a 'heart-healthy' lifestyle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With summer slowing down and plans for another school year just around the corner, now is a great time for your family to get back to some healthier habits.

Dr. Vinayak Manohar, cardiologist at Mercy Health Physician Partners, stopped by The Exchange to share some simple tips on how to start eating your way to a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Manohar suggests adding more vegetables to your plate, switching to whole grains, and when it comes to meat in your diet, trying to stick to mostly poultry or fish.

For more tips and for more on Mercy Health, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV