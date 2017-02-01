'The Ride' marks 13 years of support for Heart & Vascular Services at Mercy Health Muskegon

The Ride

MUSKEGON, MICH. - You don’t have to be a bicycling enthusiast to enjoy “The Ride,” an indoor, stationary bike race at the Lakes Mall in Norton Shores.

The event raises money for Heart & Vascular Services at Mercy Health Muskegon. It will specifically fund the High School Student Heart Screening Program, Scholarships for Heart Center Rehabilitation Program and Cardiovascular services at the new medical center, opening in 2019.

We spoke with Blair Moreau, the Director of Heart & Vascular Services at Mercy Health Muskegon, and Amber Wallace, Annual Gifts & Events Coordinator.

Saturday, March 11 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at The Lakes Mall

Registration deadline - Feb. 20

Sponsorship deadline - Feb. 20

Registration fees due - March 10

More Information: www.MercyHealthMuskegon.com/TheRide

