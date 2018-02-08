Make your health plan work for you

Stethoscope around the neck of a doctor, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If your goal for the new year includes being healthier, your current health plan may offer some tools you don't know about.

David Quinn, Director Sales & Client Services for Priority Health joined the Noon News with a few tips, including ways to save money.



1. Virtual Care

This flu season has been the worst in years. It’s a good time to remind consumers to check their virtual care coverage. You can use your phone, tablet or laptop to connect with a board-certified doctor wherever and whenever you need care. Many doctors’ offices and hospital groups now offer virtual care to their patients. For the majority of Priority Health members, virtual visits are covered 100 percent; that means no copays or out-of-pockets costs when you virtually connect with a physician.



2. Gym Memberships

Many health plans offer gym incentives as a way to promote physical health and wellness among their members. Priority Health employer group and individual members have access to the Active & Fit Direct program. This program allows members to sign up for $25-per-month gym memberships. Members can choose from more than 9,000 fitness centers nationwide. Medicare Advantage members also have the ability to take advantage of Silver&Fit, which allows members to stay active with a no-cost gym membership or no-cost home fitness programs.



3. Cost Estimator

Some insurance companies offer digital tools for members to estimate the price of medical procedures or prescription drugs so they can plan their budgets better. Priority Health members have the ability to research their costs and control out-of-pocket spending with the Cost Estimator tool through their MyHealth account. Cost Estimator shows members what in-network facilities and pharmacies charge for services and prescriptions based on the individual’s plan. The tool does not show a range in price, but is personalized based on a member’s specific plan benefits.

