Rockford Ninja Warriors visit patients at Helen DeVos

The Rockford Ninja Warrior athletes visiting patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Some of West Michigan's top athletes have a big competition this weekend, but before these ninjas show off their skills, they took the time to meet with the patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The athletes from Rockford Ninja Warrior stopped by the hospital Monday afternoon to show off some of their amazing skills to the kids. Ninja Warrior athletes take on obstacles courses, while promoting healthy lifestyles.

"It's all about overcoming obstacles, it's getting people moving a lot of times when people would be sitting on the couch, " said athlete Karsten Williams. "We want to get people out there to have fun and push themselves, challenging themselves mentally & physically -- it's a win-win for everybody."

"Yeah, definitely a fun way to work out," another athlete, Jesse Labreck, added.

Rockford Ninja Warrior will be at the Deltaplex on Aug. 12 and 13. Tickets for the pro-competition can be purchased here.

For more information on the Rockford Ninja Warrior, visit their website.

