Senior Wellness: Caring for your teeth

The ADA recommends brushing your teeth twice daily. (Photo: Tetra Images, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Even as we age, it is important to keep up with regular visits to the doctor and the dentist.

Poor dental health can not only be uncomfortable, but it can actually increase a person's risk for Type II diabetes and heart disease.

If you develop an infection from tooth decay, it can affect your mental function, and if you end up loosing teeth, or needing them pulled, it can have an impact on what you eat, resulting in a poorer diet.

The way to avoid issues is by seeing a dentist regularly, and keeping up with regular dental hygiene. If seeing a dentist is something that doesn't fit into your budget, there are agencies like Exalta, Cherry Health, and the Kent County Health Department that can help older adults get the care they need.

You can also contact the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan in order to learn more, and get help connecting with services in your area.

