Senior Wellness: Depression in senior adults

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many older adults become isolated with fewer people around to recognize the signs of depression.

Some people may interpret the symptoms as part of the normal aging process, and many times depression doesn’t manifest as sadness but other physical symptoms such as pain.

How do we recognize signs of depression in the older adult?

The National Institute of Mental Health identifies symptoms of depression may include:

Sadness or feelings of despair

Unexplained or aggravated aches and pains

Loss of interest in socializing or hobbies

Weight loss or loss of appetite

Feelings of hopelessness or helplessness

Lack of motivation and energy

Sleep disturbances (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, oversleeping, or daytime sleepiness)

Loss of self-worth (worries about being a burden, feelings of worthlessness or self-loathing)

Slowed movement and speech

Fixation on death; thoughts of suicide

Memory problems, slowed movement and speech

Neglecting personal care

Who is at risk for experiencing depression?

If you are an older adult, the NIMH also recognizes you may be at a higher risk if you:

are female

sleep poorly

are lonely or socially isolated

have a personal or family history of depression

use certain medications or have certain medical conditions

suffer from a brain disease

misuse alcohol or drugs

have experienced stressful life events such as loss of a spouse, divorce, or taking care of someone with a chronic illness

How do you get help?

Talk with your doctor or someone you feel comfortable confiding in to help.

What can you do to help someone you suspect is depressed?

Talk with them and encourage them to speak with their physician.

A significant source of depression in older adults comes from isolation. Living in a community setting can have a big impact on decreasing isolation and increasing the amount of meaningful engagements and sense of purpose in individuals experiencing the effects of isolation.

