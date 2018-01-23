Senior Wellness: Developing resilience for caregivers

(Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Life's curve balls can knock you off your feet, and it can become more difficult to get up the more things you have on your plate.

For many people, becoming a caregiver wasn't part of their plan, or at least their immediate plan. That means they are thrown into a situation where they are caring for another person without any training, and without a support system in place.

Being a caregiver means often putting others' needs ahead of your own, but it doesn't mean completely ignoring the things you need. If you don't meet your own needs, you cannot help others to the best of your ability and both will suffer as a result. So, developing resilience, and putting a plan ad support system in place is paramount for caregivers.

Family Caregiver University is a program offered by the Caregiver Resource Network that provides education and support to caregivers in West Michigan. The classes are offered monthly and are two hours long. They are held at the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and taught by experts from the community. The suggested fee for each class is $5.

On Jan. 25, the class will focus on building resilience to deal with the issues and adversity caregivers face. It will provide tools to build resilience like exercise and nutrition information.

Tha class will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. You can register by emailing http://www.aaawm.org/.

For more information about the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, you can follow this link.

