Senior Wellness: Family Caregiver University can help you learn and prepare

AAAWM offers classes to prevent falling. (Photo: AAAWM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to being a caregiver, there are a lot of things to keep in mind, and the learning curve is pretty steep.

Sometimes, getting help isn't easy, because you don't even know what you need help with. The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan offers classes each month through Family Caregiver University so you can build up your knowledge and your skills.

There is a class being offered February 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. You can sign up to participate by visiting www.aaawm.org or calling 616-456-5664.

